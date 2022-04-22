Amid Blac Chyna’s ongoing defamation lawsuit, Kris Jenner took the stand to recount the model’s alleged past altercation with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian involving a gun.

“[Chyna] tried to put a gun to his head. My daughter [Kim Kardashian], 60 days prior, was put in a tub, robbed at gunpoint, I was traumatized by this,” the Safely founder, 66, said on Friday, April 22, referring to the Skims mogul being burglarized in Paris, per a Page Six report. “I’m a mom, and my responsibility is to take care of everyone.”

The matriarch alleged that the twosome — who welcomed daughter Dream, now 5, in November 2016 — had both been drinking and using drugs in December 2016 during the incident.

“We didn’t put Chyna on the show, put her in a home … so we can take it away. Why would we do that?” Jenner said on Friday of the 33-year-old Real Blac Chyna alum. “This is now blowing up, and I was so hopeful that this was going to be OK … that’s why I didn’t call Chyna.”

Several days earlier, Chyna (real name Angela Renée White) alleged that she pointed the firearm at the Arthur George sock designer, 35, as a joke. She told the jury on Wednesday, April 20, that Rob had allegedly locked himself in a room with her phone and subsequently ignored her when she wanted to celebrate the second season pickup of their Rob & Chyna series. At the time, Rob filed court documents alleging that Chyna intended to “inflict severe injury to me.” He later dismissed the charges.

The “Cash Only” performer further claimed in her Wednesday testimony that she did not put her finger on the weapon’s trigger, noting it was not loaded.

The Lashed Cosmetics founder filed a lawsuit against Rob’s family in 2017 after Rob & Chyna was put on hold by the E! network. The docuseries aired between September and December 2016 and highlighted the twosome’s relationship and Chyna’s pregnancy with Dream. (Chyna is also the mother to King Cairo, 9, whom she shares with ex Tyga.) In her court filing, the Washington, D.C. native alleged that the Jenner Communications businesswoman, the KKW Beauty entrepreneur, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner interfered with the show’s production after its season 2 renewal.

The Kardashian-Jenners initially filed a motion to dismiss her lawsuit, which was denied. The proceedings began earlier this month and Kim, Kris, the 37-year-old Good American designer and the 24-year-old Kylie Baby founder have been spotted in the courtroom.

“I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done,” Chyna tweeted on April 2. “At the end of the trial, I’m going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me. And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too.”

The In the Kitchen With Kris author took the stand on Thursday, April 21, alleging that Chyna threatened Kylie’s life. Kris — who shares Kylie and Kendall Jenner with ex Caitlyn Jenner — claimed that they kept the incident “internal between the family” and did not go to the police.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!