A new chapter. Rob Kardashian is bettering his coparenting relationship with ex Blac Chyna after dismissing his lawsuit against her.

“My love for [my 5-year-old daughter], Dream, far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 34, told E! News in a statement on Tuesday, February 22. “Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my coparenting relationship with Chyna.”

The 33-year-old model’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, however, claimed that the Arthur George Socks creator dropped the case “because he knew his assault and battery accusations against Chyna were false.”

The lawyer told the outlet, “Chyna was finally about to have her day in court at a [Thursday], February 23, jury trial in Los Angeles Superior Court where she was prepared to prove with evidence that Rob’s claim that she physically attacked and assaulted him was a malicious lie. Instead, Rob dropped his case on the eve of trial, not because he suddenly wanted to drop the case ‘for the sake of his daughter.’ … Rob’s avoidance of the serious consequences of an adverse jury verdict is why he dropped his case, not his supposed ‘concern’ for his daughter.”

The former couple went public with their relationship in January 2016, welcoming their daughter in November of that same year. While the exes briefly split in December 2016, the Rob & Chyna alums reconciled and ultimately called it quits in the summer of 2017. The duo have been battling for custody of Dream ever since, reaching a new agreement in December 2020.

The Washington, D.C. native is also the mother of son King Cairo, 9, whom she shares with Tyga.

“The key [to coparenting] is basically communication,” the Lashed by Blac Chyna creator exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2019 of maintaining a positive dynamic with Kardashian and the 32-year-old rapper. “It makes it a little bit easier if you can communicate with your child’s other parent. That’s the best and healthiest way.”

The Real Blac Chyna alum noted that her kids’ fathers help her “find balance,” explaining, “My children’s dads … help out because you have to have that time to yourself, just to even go to the spa and kind of reset. The days that they’re with their dads, then I go take my trips. Basically, I’m always home with [my kids].”

