Inside Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s New Custody Agreement of Dream

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have put their messy custody battle over their daughter, Dream, to rest.

Kardashian, 33, and Chyna, 32, initially entered a paternity arrangement in October 2017 that neither party ultimately followed. The former couple have since reached a new agreement “without court intervention” that was filed on December 8, according to legal docs viewed by Us Weekly.

The terms that they agreed to include sharing physical custody of their 4-year-old daughter across an alternating weekly schedule. They additionally agreed to share equal time over holidays and vacations.

“Commencing December 2, 2020, and on alternating weeks thereafter, respondent [Kardashian] shall have custody of the minor child from Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. through Saturday at 10:00 a.m.,” the filing states. “Petitioner [Chyna] shall have custody of the minor child from Saturday at 10:00 a.m. through Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. commencing December 5, 2020, and alternate weeks thereafter.”

As a major part of their negotiations, the former Rob & Chyna costars agreed that it is prohibited for either of them to “be under the influence of alcohol nor other substance” while Dream is under their care. The agreement comes after Kardashian previously accused Chyna of abusing substances while caring for their little one, which led him to request for regular alcohol and drug testing for his ex-fiancée before visiting with their young one. The Real Blac Chyna star denied the allegations. In turn, she requested a nanny be present when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is with Dream.

All additional petitions the exes submitted against each other have since been dropped, including Chyna’s request for Kardashian to undergo a mental health evaluation. Their court appearance that was previously scheduled for this month has also been dismissed.

At the start of 2020, the Arthur George designer submitted an emergency filing to obtain sole custody of Dream that was ultimately denied.

Kardashian and Chyna publicized their romance in January 2016. Seven months after they got engaged in April 2016, they welcomed their only daughter. The exes broke off their engagement that November.

Leading up to their messy custody battle this year, Chyna gushed about her coparenting relationships with Kardashian and Tyga, with whom she shares her 8-year-old son, King Cairo.

“The key [to coparenting] is basically communication. It makes it a little bit easier if you can communicate with your child’s other parent. That’s the best and healthiest way,” she said in July 2019, adding that her “children’s dads … help out because you have to have that time to yourself, just to even go to the spa and kind of reset.”

While the custody agreement is settled, Chyna’s lawsuit against several Kardashian family members is still active. In October, a Los Angeles judge denied a motion from the Kardashian-Jenner bunch to dismiss a case regarding their alleged involvement in Rob & Chyna’s cancelation. The mother-of-two submitted “substantial evidence” that supports her suit.