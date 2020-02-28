Rob Kardashian’s child custody battle with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna is far from over as the model requested for the court to order a mental health evaluation for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

In legal documents viewed by Us Weekly, Kardashian, 32, filed a new affidavit on Monday, February 24, in response to a request Chyna, 31, made to delay a March 2020 hearing. During their upcoming court appearance, the exes would discuss Kardashian’s desire to modify their current child custody agreement and make Chyna submit to drug testing.

Elise Greenberg, Kardashian’s legal representative, claimed that the Real Blac Chyna star is seeking to delay the upcoming court date to have a child custody evaluation to examine her ex’s mental health. The court would be tasked with approving a mental health professional to perform the test on the Arthur George sock designer and 3-year-old daughter Dream, who he shares with Chyna. However, other individuals who are around the toddler could be examined as well to determine what’s best for her.

The court’s approval of the child custody evaluator could delay the case further, if approved.

Kardashian, in turn, alleged that Chyna is conducting a “smear campaign” against him. He also claimed to have witnesses who can attest to Chyna’s alleged substance abuse, noting how he does not “drink alcohol to excess” and does not “use cocaine or opioids or any illegal substance.”

The former University of Southern California student also claimed that Chyna rejected his offer to pay for a private judge to handle the custody case. “While a public evidentiary hearing is not ideal for any of us, Petitioner has declined the offer to take this matter to a private judge,” he wrote. “I have no other recourse than to proceed toward evidentiary hearing as I want to protect Dream.”

Kardashian submitted an emergency filing with the court to obtain full custody of Dream on January 3. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant claimed that Chyna’s alleged substance abuse activities and her behavior were having negative repercussions on their only daughter. Days later, he filed a new request to the custody amendment that would require Chyna to undergo drug testing before scheduled visitations with Dream.

In response to Kardashian’s claims, Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, fired back at the reality star and denied his accusations. “Chyna will vigorously contest this latest despicable attempt to take away her daughter in a court of law, where she will keep prevailing against her ex-fiancé Rob and the other malicious and vindictive members of his family,” Ciana said in a statement to Us on January 8.

A judge denied Kardashian’s petition for primary custody in January, four days before he filed with the court again.

Before their 2020 debacle, Kardashian and Chyna signed an order in February 2019 to modify their post-judgment child support agreement. The legal action allowed for Kardashian to no longer be responsible for providing his ex with child support payments.

Kardashian and Chyna, who publicized their romance in January 2016 and were engaged from April to December 2016, appeared to be on good terms ahead of their drama-filled legal battle. Speaking to Us exclusively in July 2019, Chyna praised her coparenting relationships with Kardashian and ex Tyga, with whom she shares 7-year-old son King Cairo.

“The key [to coparenting] is basically communication,” she told Us at the time. “It makes it a little bit easier if you can communicate with your child’s other parent. That’s the best and healthiest way.”

Chyna also said she’s grateful for Kardashian and Tyga, 30, for helping her to find balance as a single mother, adding, “My children’s dads … help out because you have to have that time to yourself, just to even go to the spa and kind of reset.”