The Kardashian family isn’t exactly fazed by Blac Chyna’s recent lawsuit against them. “The family is not concerned about Chyna or this lawsuit,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

Members of the famous family being sued by Chyna – Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner – would like to remain neutral in the situation due to Chyna co-parenting 11-month-old daughter, Dream, with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian. “The family is trying to stay out of this because they are stuck with Chyna because she’s Dream’s mom,” the insider continued. “She’ll be involved with them for life.”

The source notes: “The family is only concerned for Dream and they are disappointed that this could affect Dream’s childhood. Dream shouldn’t be used as a pawn for money.”

As previously reported, the Lashed Bar owner is suing the entire Kardashian family, claiming they are responsible for the end of her reality show, Rob & Chyna, with Rob. She is also suing Rob for alleged battery, claiming he knocked her to the ground in front of her 4-year-old son King (whom she shares with Tyga) during an incident in April and caused severe damage to her home.

Us Weekly confirmed on September 27 that Rob filed a lawsuit against Chyna for alleged assault, battery and vandalism. In the documents obtained by The Blast, Rob also alleges that Chyna’s relationship and daughter with him were “nothing short of an outright fraud to shake down the Kardashian family without any concern about the consequences.” Kylie was also listed on the lawsuit, citing damaged allegedly caused by Chyna to her home that Rob was renting from his younger sister at the time.

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe also engaged in a legal battle with Chyna in December 2016, when they blocked her requested to trademark the name Angela Kardashian.

Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom alleges that the past legal battles between Chyna and the Kardashians give reason to believe that the family is not actively trying to stay out of the situation between Rob and Chyna. “This is the same family that started this war by suing Chyna over a crumbled gingerbread house,” Bloom tells Us. “In the lawsuit they filed, they also cruelly accused Chyna of having Dream ‘out of spite.’ Is that their way of ‘trying to stay out of this’ and ‘being concerned for Dream’?”

