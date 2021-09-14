Honoring an icon! Kendall Jenner never fails Us on the Met Gala red carpet, so it’s no surprise that she served up some major style this year.

For the 2021 event, which is themed “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” on Monday, September 13, Jenner hit the red carpet in a custom-made Givenchy Official glitzy gown that paid special tribute to Audrey Hepburn.

With a sparkly choker, shimmering shoulder pads and crystal-embellished sheer gloves, the model, who was styled by Dani Michelle, was the absolute embodiment of ‘60s glamour.

She even took to Instagram Stories to drive the tribute home. She shared a behind-the-scenes black and white photo of Hepburn on set of My Fair Lady in 1963. While Hepburn’s gown was certainly a heck of a lot less sheer, the similarities between the two looks are undeniable.

Fans quickly became obsessed with the 818 Tequila founder’s ensemble for the evening, taking to Twitter to share their love.

“KENDALL FREAKIN JENNER SHE NEVER DISAPPIONTS,” a person tweeted. “Kendall Jenner inspired by Audrey Hepburn is my new lifestyle,” another added. Someone else said, “Kendall Jenner really got me with the vintage nod to Audrey Hepburn.”

While this year was certainly one of Jenner’s best looks, she has had quite the Met Gala fashion evolution. For her 2014 Met Gala debut, when she was 18, The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum donned a classic and safe look: a custom mermaid-style Topshop gown teamed with a diamond choker and a bedazzled clutch.

These days, she’s no stranger to a fashion risk, be it a barely-there silhouette or a daring, over-the-top design. Take, for example, the orange feathered Versace gown she wore to the 2019 Met Gala to fit the theme “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” The sheer, low-cut number was equal parts sexy and statement-making, a 360 to what she wore as a teen.

The 2021 Met Gala comes just days after Kendall Jenner landed a major new gig. On Wednesday, September 1, the model was named the creative director of the luxury e-commerce destination, FWRD.

Jenner shared the news on her Instagram page. “As a lover of fashion, and having been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business, I’ve learned so much over the years,” she wrote. “As @fwrd new Creative Director, I am excited to learn even more and help curate the site’s offering with emerging designers and brands!”

“Stay tuned,” she added.