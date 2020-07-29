Protective face masks have become a necessity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While it’s important to wear one for health and safety reasons, these protective coverings also provide an opportunity to amp up any look.

Celebs like Olivia Wilde, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra and Jennifer Hudson are wearing all kinds of stylish face masks, from tie-dye picks to floral prints. There’s even some matching sets that we cannot get enough of.

For instance, Busy Philipps took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 15, to show off her animal print set from Lele Sadoughi. “Legit giving Cricket a bath rn but had to try on my new matching mask/headband,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “Her masks are kinda my favs — they fit really well and don’t make me feel claustrophobic and also you can put a filter in them (which I do),” Philipps continued. “Anyway, not an ad — just thought it was cute! But also kindaIS an ad for WEARING YOUR DAMN MASKS PEOPLE.”

One brand beloved by A-listers like Courteney Cox, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Lydia Hearst and Octavia Spencer is Sydne Summer Face Masks. “My dear friends @lesleefeldman and @aimeecarpenter17 sent me a text a few weeks ago to send me something they found stylish, safe, and ingenious,” Spencer wrote in an Intsagram post promoting the product on Thursday, July 23. “It’s a chain/necklace with your mask attached to it. So, when you’re in a situation where you need to take your mask off, it can conveniently hang around your neck. I Always take my mask down in the car! Thanks, ladies. I LOVE mine!!!”

Another popular brand amongst stars is L.A.-based company masQd, which has been spotted on everyone from Sophie Turner to Ben Affleck to Vanessa Hudgens.

Keep scrolling to check out some super stylish protective face masks that celebrities are wearing.

