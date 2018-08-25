Happy Birthday Blake Lively! The actress, fashion plate and mom turns 31 on August 25, and in honor of that milestone a trip down sartorial memory lane is more than in order. After all, there’s no celebrity who does a red carpet (without a stylist, no less) than Blake Lively. And, she rocks a pantsuit like no other.

From her colorful and feminine beaded frocks with just a tinge of effortless boho flair to her penchant for Christian Louboutin shoes, Lively’s style is uniquely her own and endlessly inspiring. And it’s all the more impressive since the star famously picks her own clothes. That’s right, this woman acts as her own stylist.

It’s all the more reason to ohhh and ahhh over her standout outfits. See her best baby-bump baring looks as well as the moment that she invented Gen Z yellow — and her endless monochrome fashion moments here!