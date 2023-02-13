You know you love them! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds seemingly welcomed their fourth child together prior to Super Bowl LVII.

“Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023 🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy,” the Shallows star, 35, captioned several photos via Instagram on Sunday, February 12. The first snap showed her with no baby bump as she posed with her husband, 46, and his mom, Tammy Reynolds.

Lively’s Betty Buzz brand debuted a new commercial during the Puppy Bowl earlier on Sunday.

The Gossip Girl alum, 35, revealed that she and the Deadpool star, 46, were expecting baby No. 4 at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in September 2022.

A few days after the Simple Favor star’s announcement, a source exclusively shared with Us Weekly that Lively was happy that she finally got to share the news of her pregnancy.

“Blake is relieved the secret is out. She held it in until she couldn’t anymore!” the insider explained. “She loves dressing up her baby bump and wanted to make a statement. … She’s truly glowing.”

The source also noted at the time that the Los Angeles native and Reynolds have become “more united and supported of each other than ever.”

“When they got together, they always planned to have a lot of kids,” the insider shared with Us. “[They] felt like they were making up for lost time [from] the years they both had to put off having a family.”

The actors met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010, however, they both were in relationships with other people at the time.

Speculation that the two may have sparked a romance began after Lively was seen leaving The Proposal star’s apartment in October 2011. In December, paparazzi seemingly confirmed the relationship when they were seen holding hands while spending the holidays together with Reynolds’ family in Vancouver.

After less than a year of dating, the couple tied the knot in September 2012 during an intimate ceremony.

In July 2021, the 6 Underground star gave insight into the early days of the twosome’s relationship.

“We were friends and buddies, and about a year and a half later, we actually went out on a double date. But we were dating separate people,” Reynolds shared during an appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast. “We hung out and we always kind of kept in touch sort of casually and, next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston and I said, ‘I’ll ride with you.’ … I was just begging her to sleep with me.”

Lively, for her part, was very eager to start a family with Reynolds.

“I gotta get started,” the Sandman director told Marie Claire in 2014. “If I could spit out a litter of kids, I would.”

Lively gave birth to the pair’s first daughter, James, in 2015. Less than a year later, the duo welcomed their second daughter, Inez and their third daughter, Betty, was born in September 2016.

Since the birth of their children, the couple have been vocal about how much they love being parents and would go to any lengths to protect their kids.

“All my eggs are in one basket, and that’s my family,” Lively said to Marie Claire in June 2016. “That’s where my heart is. That’s where my everything is. That’s the thing that I feel most protective of and the thing that I feel is the most exposed when I feel exploited.”

The Betty Buzz founder and the Vancouver native have always wanted their children to have as much of a normal life as possible.

“I’d rather not have to deal with it at all, but we knew the lifestyle we were getting into, and while it’s hard … it’s another thing when it’s our child.” the L’Oréal Paris spokeswoman told Marie Claire. “Ryan had a nice, normal upbringing, and we want our kids to have the same normal life that we had. We don’t ever want to rob them of what we had, because we’d feel really selfish.”