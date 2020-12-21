Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and their kids will be home for the holidays. The family hoped to spend Christmas with family but had to adjust their plans because of COVID-19 — and the Deadpool star wasn’t thrilled about it.

On Saturday, December 19, Reynolds talked about Christmas plans on his Instagram Story. The 44-year-old said that instead of daughters Inez, 4, James, 6, and Betty, 1, celebrating with grandparents, aunts, uncles or even family friends, they’ll be hanging out at home like the rest of us.

“My kids won’t see their grandparents this year for Christmas. Or friends or aunts and uncles. It sucks,” he wrote, adding, “My hat’s off to so many others doing the same.”

Reynolds and Lively have been home with their kids through much of the pandemic and have been open with fans about their experience. The father of three returned to work on Red Notice, a Netflix film, in September — months after it was shut down amid pandemic fears.

Filming was suspended in March because of COVID-19. Although the virus was very much still a concern in September, Reynolds shared with fans some of the health and safety measures enacted on set to keep him and his costars safe. He even documented himself getting a COVID test in a series of photos.

“The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over,” he captioned an Instagram post to his more than 36 million followers. “No matter what you say to him, he won’t buy you dinner first.”

The three-photo series was taken by Lively, according to the caption. The photos showed Reynolds’ progression throughout the test. In the last of the three images, the actor’s discomfort was clear.

Other costars, like Gal Gadot, followed suit. The social media posts came not long after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who also stars in Red Notice, revealed he and his family had the coronavirus. They had recovered by that point, however.