Slaying in sultry swimsuits! Blake Lively never fails to look fabulous in bikinis.

The Gossip Girl alum is known for having a bikini-ready body — from pregnancy pics to movie sets.

One of the most iconic photos of Lively in swim garb came in June 2016, when her movie The Shallows was released. In the thriller, the California native plays Nancy Adams, a surfer who gets trapped on a rock while a shark stalks the waters surrounding her.

For the blockbuster, Lively sported a vibrant orange triangle top with a halter neckline and funky bottoms. The low-waisted suit perfectly showcased the Sisterhood of Traveling Pants star’s sculpted body. She finished the ensemble with a silver necklace and bracelets wrapped around her wrists. While filming, the blonde beauty donned a fresh face and wore her hair down and in messy — but stylish — wet locks.

Another memorable look came in August 2022, when the Betty Buzz founder shared a photo in a fashionable set while on vacation. In the stellar snap, Lively posed next to a pool and palm trees in a white two-piece. The getup featured a short sleeve top that crisscrossed around her bodice and tied in the back. Her matching bottoms were finished with large gold hoops at her hips. The Age of Adaline star parted her hair down the middle and smiled into the distance.

One month later, Us Weekly confirmed that the Town actress was expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds. The Green Lantern costars, who tied the knot in 2012, are also the parents of daughters James, Inez and Betty.

As news of her pregnancy made headlines, Lively shared a carousel of photos via Instagram that showed her stunning in multiple looks. The Accepted star gave fans glimpses of her growing baby bump, including a gorgeous snap in a red one-piece swimsuit. The outfit was finished with thick straps, a V-neck and a floral cutout on her side. She wore her golden tresses in a messy bun on top of her head and beamed for the camera.

A separate photo in the same post showed Lively wearing a pastel pink two-piece with lace lining. She hugged her friend Taylor Swift in the picture and pushed her flowing mane to one side of her head. The “You Belong With Me” singer, for her part, posed in a maroon one-piece and striped shorts. To top it off, Swift wore a pair of trendy Ray-Bans.

