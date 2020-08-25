The bonds of sisterhood! Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn have followed in their Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants characters’ footsteps by creating an everlasting friendship dating back to the original 2005 movie.

As the Sisterhood films showed Bridget (Lively), Lena (Bledel), Carmen (Ferrera) and Tibby (Tamblyn), passing a pair of seemingly magical jeans back and forth during their youth, the actresses were forming an unbreakable bond of their own.

More than a decade after acting alongside one another for the first time, and returning for a sequel in 2008, the foursome’s connection is stronger than ever.

In March 2019, Tamblyn reminded fans of the quad’s envy-worthy dynamic with a social media message on International Women’s Day.

“I’m giving a shout-out to the women I have been through hell and back with,” she wrote via Instagram. “The women I don’t get to see enough, but when I do, we pick right back up where we left off. The women I have held and the women who have held me, both literally and metaphorically.”

Tamblyn continued: “The women I have acted with, got in fights with, wiped up a dance floor with, cried at each other’s weddings with, kissed each other’s brand new babies with, drank a LOT of wine with, had sleep overs with, had meltdowns with, and had life altering experiences with. Here’s to all the sisterhoods out there, who have done the same for each other.”

Gilmore Girls alum Bledel revealed a year prior that despite the women’s busy schedules they always make time for each other. “We don’t get to see each other a lot because everybody’s work or family and everything,” Bledel said during an April 2018 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “But when everyone’s in town, we do [get together].”

In addition to their tradition of New Year’s Eve hangouts and celebrating big life events together, the stars of the Sisterhood franchise have teased an onscreen comeback for years.

“We’re very proud to be friends and if we could do movies together for the rest of our lives, I think we would,” Tamblyn told Us Weekly exclusively in March 2018.

In the meantime, the women are adding babies to their squad and making sure their little ones feel the love they have for one another every step of the way.

“They’re my dear friends,” Lively told E! News in April 2015, after welcoming her first child, James. “I would say my baby has a lot of fairy godmothers.”

Scroll below to see all of the times the Sisterhood stars have reunited over the years and how one pair of pants created a lifetime of memories.