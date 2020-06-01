‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Perfect fit! The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is the quintessential girl-power movie of the early 2000s — and the cast is still as close as ever.

The coming-of-age film hit theaters on June 1, 2005, and its message of female empowerment and friendship quickly made an impression on fans of the Ann Brashares young adult novels. Led by Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn and America Ferrera, the movie is a reminder that anything is possible with great friends by your side.

“It’s a very special bond that we have,” Tamblyn told Us Weekly exclusively in March 2018. “We’re very proud to be friends and if we could do movies together for the rest of our lives I think we would.”

Ferrera, for her part, has found an incredible amount of support in this group of women as she’s continued to grow her family with husband Ryan Piers Williams. “We definitely have all been together with the babies, and we’ve all met each other’s babies,” she told Us in May 2019. “They’re really there for me as a source of support and advice, and we’re very much leaning on each other through motherhood.”

Even as their lives have grown busier with work and their families, the foursome have made an effort to stay connected over the years. “That’s the great thing about really good friendships because you can go a year without seeing someone and it’s like you’re right back in that same moment,” Tamblyn said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January 2020.

Though it’s been 15 years since the first installment of the friendship comedy was released, the women wouldn’t be opposed to returning to their Sisterhood characters. Bledel revealed during a 2018 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the group had “pitched the third movie” and were hopeful that a new project would begin soon.

One year later, Ferrera told Entertainment Tonight that conversations about another film were still in progress. “Fingers crossed that something comes to fruition with that, but it’s been a vision and a dream of ours for a while now,” she said. “We’re sticking with it and we’ll see what happens.”

Scroll down to learn more about where the cast of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is today!