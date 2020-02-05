Amber Tambyln found out America Ferrera’s pregnancy news “months” ago and kept the secret well.

“I was so quiet!” the General Hospital alum, 36, gushed to Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, February 4, at the Emily’s List pre-Oscars brunch and panel. “She told me in a parking lot and I screamed at the top of my lungs. She put her hand over my mouth and was like, ‘Shh!’”

The California native is “so excited” for her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar, 35, and told Us that she had plans to see Ferrera at an event later that same day. “I’m excited to see her and touch her belly if she’ll let me,” Tamblyn joked.

The Superstore star announced in December that she and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, are expecting their second child. (The couple previously welcomed their now 20-month-old son, Sebastian, in May 2018.)

“Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020!” the Ugly Betty alum captioned her Instagram baby bump debut at the time. “Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch.”

Ferrera’s Superstore costar, Lauren Ash, praised her parenting skills last month, telling Us, “She loves that child so much, she adores them so so much, but she hasn’t lost herself if that makes any sense. She still takes the time that she needs to do her job, to [do] self care. I really admire how much she has continued to take care of herself because I think that allows her to be as present for her child as possible.”

When it comes to the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants cast, Ferrera, Tamblyn, Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel keep in touch about their growing families “when [they] can.”

Tamblyn who shares daughter Marlow, 2, with her husband, David Cross, explained to Us on Tuesday: “There are, like, eight kids amongst us now … with America’s on the way. It’s a lot of kids!”

The actresses “support” each other as moms, Ferrera told Us in May 2019. “We definitely have all been together with the babies, and we’ve all met each other’s babies,” the pregnant star said at the time. “They’re really there for me as a source of support and advice, and we’re very much leaning on each other through motherhood.”

