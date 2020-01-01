2020 is already shaping up to be a great year for America Ferrera! The Superstore star and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, are expecting their second child.

“Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020!” Ferrera, 35, announced via Instagram on Tuesday, December 31. “Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch.”

The pregnant actress debuted her baby bump in a maroon sweater in the upload. The snowy family portrait also featured Williams, 38, and their 19-month-old son, Sebastian, who adorably cradled his mom’s belly.

The actor-director also shared the news on his Instagram account, writing, “So much to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular sticks out! Can’t wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Years!!”

Countless celebrities congratulated the couple on their second pregnancy in the comments section of Ferrera’s post. Reese Witherspoon wrote, “Congratulations!!!! This is the most exciting news,” while Jennifer Garner commented, “Amazing news, America—what a happy New Year for you!” Mindy Kaling, meanwhile, simply posted nine exclamation points and a heart-eyes emoji.

Ferrera and Williams met at University of Southern California, where he cast her in a student film. They got engaged in 2010 and tied the knot the following year.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star similarly announced her first pregnancy on New Year’s Eve in 2017. She wrote on Instagram at the time, “We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear.”

Ferrera gave birth to Sebastian in May 2018. Shortly after his arrival, she revealed his nickname: Baz.

“[Sebastian] is amazing,” Ferrera told reporters at the TCA Winter Press Tour in January 2019. “He’s wonderful. I’m happier than I ever imagined being as a mom, and it’s wonderful.”