America Ferrera’s baby boy is making moves! The Superstore star revealed that her 8-month-old son, Sebastian, has hit a new “mobile” milestone.

He’s “getting more mobile, more crawling-ish. Army crawling,” the actress, 34, told reporters at the TCA Winter Press Tour on Tuesday, January 29.

The new mom also opened up about how much she’s loving motherhood so far. “[Sebastian] is amazing,” Ferrera said. “He’s wonderful. I’m happier than I ever imagined being as a mom, and it’s wonderful.” She added that her son sometimes comes on the set of her NBC show.

Ferrera and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, welcomed their little one on May 29. “When 2 become 3,” the Ugly Betty star captioned her announcement pic on Instagram, which featured her son’s tiny foot. “Welcome Sebastian Piers Williams — aka Baz! Mom, Dad, and Baby are happy, healthy and totally in love.”

Since giving birth to her baby boy, the American Like Me author has kept him out of the public eye, whether she’s covering his face with an emoji or only sharing close-up shots of his hands.

Ferrera announced that she was expecting her first child on New Year’s Eve 2017. She held up a onesie in a photo on Instagram and wrote that she and Williams, 37, were excited to welcome “one more face to kiss in 2018.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, celebrated their growing family with a March 2018 baby shower, complete with a dance floor and costars galore including Kelly Stables and Ben Feldman. The mom-to-be posed for pics with her husband in a formfitting floral dress that hugged her baby bump.

Williams was super supportive during Ferrera’s pregnancy, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star told Us Weekly exclusively back in April. “He’s been wonderful,” she said. “He’s cooking for me. He made me blueberry pancakes for breakfast two days in a row!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!