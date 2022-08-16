Making it work! Over the years, TV stars including Rachel Bilson, Kerry Washington and more had to strategically hide their baby bumps on television while they were pregnant.

In May 2014, Us Weekly broke the news that Bilson was expecting her first child with Hayden Christensen. While filming the fourth and final season of The CW’s Hart of Dixie, the actress originally hid her baby bump before the series altered the story so her character Zoe Hart could get pregnant with Wade Kinsella (Wilson Bethel).

Bilson’s costar Jaime King gushed about getting to see her friend prepare for motherhood. “I was freaking out! I knew she wanted a baby, she wanted it so badly,” the model exclusively told Us that same month. “I think because I was the first one pregnant on the series she got to see a lot of what that was like. Her best friend has a kid and she has a lot of friends with children, so I’m just there to support her however I can and honor and respect her processes.”

King, who played Lemon Breeland in Hart of Dixie, reflected on her own attempts to hide her baby bump on set.

“I shot until the day before I gave birth, literally, then went back six weeks later — it was gnarly!” she shared at the time. “But the blessing was by doing what I love to do it kept me distracted and it kept me active and healthy.”

The Nebraska native added: “We’re not doing that with Rachel, I think we’re going to have more time before. I feel like it’s a really celebratory time. I’m really thrilled and happy that she’s going to be on this next journey of her life.”

After Hart of Dixie got a shortened episode order for season 4, it was announced that the series was canceled. Bilson later addressed fan claims that she was the reason why the long-running show came to an end.

“Missing the #zoehart #hartofdixie days, especially this outfit and this lady. Just wanted to clear something up, the cancellation of HOD had nothing to do with me or my pregnancy. I loved my show and loved playing Zoe Hart, thanks to everyone who watched,” she wrote via Instagram in 2015.

Scroll down for more celebrity moms who hid their baby bumps on set: