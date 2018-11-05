Couples who work together, stay together! Kerry Washington couldn’t be happier that her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, is producing her Broadway show American Son.

“It’s been great,” the Scandal star, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly on Sunday, November 4, at the play’s opening at Brasserie 8 1/2 in New York City.

Washington also opened up about taking time to unwind while starring in the emotionally charged show. American Son follows an estranged interracial couple, wife Kendra Ellis-Connor (Washington) and husband Scott Connor (Steven Pasquale), as they come to terms with their son’s disappearance.

The ABC alum makes sure to schedule in some R&R to help balance out the heavy role. “I do a lot of pilates and I just hang out with my family,” she told Us.

Stepping back onto the stage with Asomugha’s support came naturally to Washington. “Theater is a big part of why I fell in love with storytelling and with acting. The last time I did theater, it completely transformed my life. That’s where I met my husband,” she told Marie Claire in October. “I love being with my family. My days off look like homework, reading and watching stuff. Just hanging out, doing things we love to do.”

Washington also gushed about her daughter Isabelle, 4, and son Caleb, 2, with the former NFL pro, 37. “[Motherhood taught me] everything. My children are my teachers,” she raved to the magazine. “I’m in a constant state of learning and challenging myself to make room for their perfection and beauty.”

