Model mom! Lauren Ash had nothing but sweet things to say about her Superstore costar America Ferrera’s parenting methods.

“She loves that child so much, she adores them so so much, but she hasn’t lost herself if that makes any sense,” the Canadian star, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively of the pregnant actress, 35, and her 19-month-old son, Sebastian, on Sunday, January 12, at the Critics’ Choice Awards presented by FIJI Water. “She still takes the time that she needs to do her job, to [do] self care. I really admire how much she has continued to take care of herself because I think that allows her to be as present for her child as possible. That’s something I’ve always looked up to.”

The Scare Tactics alum went on to say that she’s worried about “accidentally” spilling the sex of Ferrera’s second child. “I’ll have to send an apology cake if that happens,” Ash joked to Us.

The Ugly Betty alum announced on New Year’s Eve that she and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, have another little one on the way after welcoming Sebastian in May 2018.

“Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020!” the actress captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch.” In the sweet shot, Ferrera and her son cradled her baby bump while her husband, 38, looked on with a smile.

The director added with a post of his own: “So much to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular sticks out! Can’t wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Years!!”

The couple met at the University of Southern California when Williams cast the Los Angeles native in a student film. He proposed in 2010 and they tied the knot the following year.

Ferrera’s first pregnancy announcement happened on New Year’s Eve as well. “We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018!” the Emmy winner wrote on Instagram in December 2017. “Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear.”

The Dreamworks Dragons voice actress gushed to Us and other reporters about her “amazing” son in January, saying, “He’s wonderful. I’m happier than I ever imagined being as a mom, and it’s wonderful.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber