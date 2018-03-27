Their little BFFs! The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars make sure to get their kids together for playdates in-between their hectic schedules.

“It’s a very special bond that we have,” Amber Tamblyn exclusively told Us Weekly at MCC’s annual Miscast gala on Monday, March 26, which honored Laurie Metcalf. “We’re very proud to be friends and if we could do movies together for the rest of our lives I think we would.”

Tamblyn, 34, starred in the franchise with Blake Lively, America Ferrera and Alexis Bledel. (Fingers crossed for a third movie!) The actresses have remained close since the first film in 2005, and have gone on to celebrate weddings, babies — and keep in touch via group text.

“It’s not all the time. It’s usually sharing old pictures of ourselves, like from the first movie when I had like purple streaks in my hair and Blake used to crimp her hair and like Alexis looks exactly the same. She hasn’t changed at all,” Tamblyn explained to Us. “Just us looking at it going, ‘Oh my God, terrifying how much we’ve all changed.'”

Their playdates will soon have a new addition. Ferrera is pregnant with her first child with husband Ryan Piers Williams. Lively is already mom of daughters James, 3, and Ines, 17 months, with Ryan Reynolds, Bledel has a baby boy with Mad Men alum Vincent Kartheiser and Tamblyn shares 13-month-old daughter Marlow with hubby David Cross.

“We’ll have to get the tiniest pants you’ve ever seen in your whole life,” she said of the kids possibly sharing clothes like their movie characters. “I actually did buy my daughter her first pair of jeggings. She’s only one but I did think about that. The pants are happening all over again, another generation.”

