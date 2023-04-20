It’s nice to have a friend! Taylor Swift was spotted out and about in New York City with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds following her split from Joe Alwyn.

The Midnights songstress, 33, was seen heading to dinner with the Gossip Girl alum, 35, and Deadpool star, 46, on Wednesday, April 19, according to photos obtained by Page Six. Swift, who is in between stops on her Eras Tour, sparkled in a green off-the-shoulder top, accessorizing the outfit with a gold necklace and matching earrings. The BFFs headed for a night out at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan, just a few weeks after the Lover singer called it quits with Alwyn, 32.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the Folklore artist and the Conversations With Friends actor had gone their separate ways after nearly six years together. At the time, a source exclusively told Us that Swift’s A-list status became an issue for Alwyn.

“Fame factored into their split. Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” the insider explained, adding that the Grammy winner isn’t at “fault” and Alwyn doesn’t “blame” her for her popularity. “He just didn’t like having to be on all of the time.”

During the Saturday, April 15, stop of her Eras Tour in Tampa, Florida, the newly single songwriter — who fans know rarely opens up about her personal life outside of her music — gave concertgoers a subtle sign she was doing well during her performance of “Delicate.” When Swift spotted a fan holding up a sign “You OK?” in the crowd, she paused to give a thumbs-up before returning to her choreography.

The Pennsylvania native has been spotted around NYC multiple times since news of her split broke. She dined with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley, at Carota on April 10. One week later, she was all smiles while spending time solo out and about in the Big Apple.

Alwyn, meanwhile, was publicly seen for the first time since the split on Thursday, April 20, in London. The Mary Queen of Scots actor kept it casual for the outing, sporting a black coat, polo shirt and jeans. He carried a wool sweater and beanie in his hands, looking serious as he chatted on the phone while outside a hotel. One day prior, the England native’s Brutalist costar, Emma Laird, posted a photo of Alwyn via her Instagram.

The Favourite star and Swift were notoriously private during their nearly six-year relationship. The pair began dating May 2017 shortly after the “Shake It Off” singer’s split from Tom Hiddleston and amid her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, which led Swift to avoid the public eye.

“I felt alone, I felt really bitter,” she said in her 2020 Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. “I felt sort of like a wounded animal lashing out. I figured I had to reset everything. I had to reconstruct an entire belief system for my own personal sanity. I also was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life.”

Swift noted that the pair made a conscious effort at the time to keep their romance under wraps for as long as possible.

“I was falling in love with someone who hd a wonderfully normal, balanced life. We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private,” she said. “Even though it was [a] really horrible [time], I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just … happy.”

Alwyn, for his part, told Mr Porter’s The Journal in January 2019 that the duo’s decision to stay quiet shouldn’t be shocking.

“I don’t think anyone you meet on the streets would just spill their guts out to you, therefore why should I?” he explained. “And then that is defined as being ‘strangely private.’ Fine. But I don’t think it is … I think it’s normal.”