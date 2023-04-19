On his own, kid? Joe Alwyn’s Brutalist costar Emma Laird shared a photo of him after his split from Taylor Swift.

“Moments in March ❤️ 🎥,” the Mayor of Kingstown actress, 24, captioned a Tuesday, April 18, carousel of Instagram photos. Among the snaps was a picture of Alwyn, 32, smiling while standing on an e-scooter. Laird and the Conversations With Friends star will both appear in the upcoming drama film, which began filming in Hungary in March.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Alwyn and Swift, 33, had split after six years together. The news came amid the “Delicate” singer’s ongoing Eras Tour. A source subsequently told Us that the Grammy winner’s A-lister status contributed to the breakup.

“Fame factored into their split. Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” the insider shared, noting that the Favourite actor never “blamed” Swift for her popularity.

“He just didn’t like having to be on all of the time,” the source explained.

The twosome were first linked in May 2017 when the “Anti-Hero” songstress was facing public scrutiny amid her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. As their relationship blossomed, they decided to keep their romance out of the public eye for as long as possible.

“We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private,” Swift said in her 2020 Netflix documentary, Ms. Americana. “Even though it was [a] really horrible [time], I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just … happy.”

The duo collaborated on several tracks for Swift’s albums Folklore, Evermore and Midnights, with Alwyn cowriting under the pseudonym William Bowery.

“Joe and I really love sad songs. We’ve always bonded over music. … We write the saddest. We just really love sad songs. What can I say?” the “Blank Space” musician told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in December 2022. “And I say it was a surprise that we started writing together, but in a way, it wasn’t because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes. And he’s always the person who’s showing me songs by artists and then they become my favorite songs.”

Although neither Swift nor Alwyn has publicly commented on their split, the Folklore artist gave concertgoers a subtle sign that she’s hanging in there during a Saturday, April 15, Eras Tour performance in Tampa, Florida.

After the Pennsylvania native spotted a fan holding up a sign that read, “You OK?” — an homage to her 2009 “You Belong With Me” music video — she gave a quick thumbs up before resuming her choreography.

Fans also questioned whether Swift was addressing the end of her relationship with comments she made during a Thursday, April 13, show.

“Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?” she asked the audience before performing “Champagne Problems,” a song she cowrote with Alwyn about turning down a marriage proposal. “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been on tour. And to say that a lot has happened is an understatement.”