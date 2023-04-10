A true mastermind. Taylor Swift secretly traveled to England to film a brand-new music video amid reports she and her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, have split.

The Grammy winner, 33, was pictured arriving through the backdoor of the Old Natwest Bank in Liverpool on Friday, April 7. Though her face is not seen in photos of her arrival on set, crew members can be seen moving a large, wheeled crate, which fans speculate may have held Swift.

The “Anti-Hero” singer currently pulls a similar move on The Eras Tour, which she kicked off on March 17 and will conclude in early August. As captured in multiple fan videos shared via social media, Swift can be seen being seen stepping out of a janitorial cart used to transport her backstage by tour crew members. She is set to resume shows in Tampa, Florida, on April 13.

Though it’s unknown which song — old or new — the Amsterdam star’s new video is for, Liverpool was one of the main filming locations for 2022’s The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Swift’s friend Zoë Kravitz. Back in March 2022, the musician praised Kravitz’s performance as Catwoman via her Instagram Story. “@zoeisabellakravitz IS THE CATWOMAN OF DREAMS,” Swift captioned a snap of the film. “The Batman was PHENOMENAL!!!”

Later that year, Kravitz, 34, was revealed to be a co-writer on Swift’s latest album Midnights, receiving credits on both “Karma” and “Lavender Haze.”

The video’s potential Batman connection has led several fans to believe the video is for the song “Vigilante S–t” from Midnights. However, an alleged set photo featuring her Speak Now tour balcony — which was also featured in her “Bejeweled” music video — leaked online, further adding to fan speculation that her third album will be her next re-recorded work from her discography.

The music video news comes two days after Us Weekly confirmed Swift and Alwyn, 32, had broken up after six years together. The pair were first linked in May 2017. Later that year, a source exclusively told Us that Swift and The Favourite actor were “very much in love,” adding, “They have quite a low-key relationship, which Taylor likes.”

The insider continued: “It’s very normal … They just work out, watch movies together and invite friends over. Taylor loves to cook and bake for him. They are still taking it slow.”

In March 2018, another source exclusively revealed to Us that the “Shake It Off” singer believed “Joe is the one for her,” noting, “She wants to get engaged to him. She just doesn’t feel as though she had to impress anyone at this point.”

They two remained relatively out of the spotlight throughout their relationship but made a handful of rare public appearances, including an August 2018 dinner date in London and at the 2020 Golden Globes. Alwyn also notably contributed to three of her albums — Folklore, Evermore and Midnights — under the pseudonym William Bowery, helping to write songs such as “Betty” and “Sweet Nothing.”

Swift gave her ex a sweet shoutout while accepting the award for Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards. “I want to thank all of my collaborators who are on the stage,” she said at the time. “Joe, who is the first person I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine.”

Two months before their breakup, the “You Belong With Me” singer attended the 2023 Grammy Awards solo, where she was spotted chatting with her ex Harry Styles, whom she dated from 2012 to 2013.

Scroll below to see Swift’s music video arrival in England: