All part of her master plan! When Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour, devoted Swifties were intrigued by her rotating playlist of surprise additions to the setlist — and the pop star has a good reason for doing it.

“One thing we said about the Eras Tour: ‘You think you can just go online, you think you can just scroll and know the setlist?’” Swift, 33, quipped during her Friday, March 31, show in Arlington, Texas, per social media footage. “’You think you can just come prepared with little flashcards [that list the song order and my outfits]?’”

The “Mastermind” songstress added: “Let it be said about the Eras Tour, we’re tricksy. That’s what we are [and] we enjoy a good, healthy setlist hijinks.”

Swift — who began the Eras Tour last month in Glendale, Arizona — tweaked her opening Folklore track on Friday from “Invisible String” to “The 1.” She added: “So, we added a new song [tonight]. Did you like it? Did you have fun?”

The “Anti-Hero” singer’s Eras Tour is her first concert tour since 2018’s Reputation shows, designed to celebrate all of her past LPs and re-recorded albums. Swift’s setlist includes a rotating selection of Swift’s hit singles (and costumes!) from the likes of Fearless, Speak Now, 1989, Evermore and Midnights.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!),” Swift wrote via Instagram in November 2022. “The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!”

She continued at the time: “Feeling like the luckiest person alive because I get to take these brilliant artists out on tour with me: @paramore, @radvxz, @phoebebridgers, @girlinred, @whereismuna, @haimtheband, @gracieabrams, @gayle and @owennmusic. I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming 🥰.”

The “Teardrops on My Guitar” artist kicked off her three-night gig in Arlington on Friday, where she added surprise performances of “Sad Beautiful Tragic” and “Ours” to the musical lineup. Swift has also offered fans brief behind-the-scenes glimpses of her tour life via social media.

“That’s my whole world 💕,” the Pennsylvania native captioned a Friday TikTok video backstage during rehearsals and hanging with her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, as they bedazzled an acoustic guitar together. Taylor’s video was set to her song “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince,” which features the same lyrics that she used as her social media caption.