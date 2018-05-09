Yep, we’re ready for it! Taylor Swift kicked off her Reputation stadium tour on Tuesday, May 8 — and the setlist includes 24 of her biggest hits.
The 28-year-old pop star performed 14 songs from her acclaimed 2017 album, Reputation, in addition to her previous singles and fan favorites. The only song she didn’t do from Reputation was “So It Goes.”
Swift and her opening acts, Camila Cabello and Charli XCX, played for a sold-out crowd of 59,157 fans at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Grammy winner’s main set ran for more than two hours and found her performing on three separate stages. The main platform featured a 172-foot tall video screen that curved and continued into the floor.
The Reputation tour is scheduled through November, with shows in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. The U.S. dates include stops in Chicago, Atlanta, New Orleans and East Rutherford, New Jersey.
See the full setlist below, and tell Us which song you’re most excited to hear live!
1. …Ready for It?
2. I Did Something Bad
3. Gorgeous
4. Style
5. Love Story
6. You Belong With Me
7. Look What You Made Me Do
8. End Game
9. King of My Heart
10. Delicate
11. Shake It Off
12. Dancing With Our Hands Tied
13. All Too Well
14. Blank Space
15. Dress
16. Bad Blood
17. Should’ve Said No
18. Don’t Blame Me
19. Long Live
20. New Year’s Day
21. Getaway Car
22. Call It What You Want
23. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
24. This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things
Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!
Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!