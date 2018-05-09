Yep, we’re ready for it! Taylor Swift kicked off her Reputation stadium tour on Tuesday, May 8 — and the setlist includes 24 of her biggest hits.

The 28-year-old pop star performed 14 songs from her acclaimed 2017 album, Reputation, in addition to her previous singles and fan favorites. The only song she didn’t do from Reputation was “So It Goes.”

Swift and her opening acts, Camila Cabello and Charli XCX, played for a sold-out crowd of 59,157 fans at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Grammy winner’s main set ran for more than two hours and found her performing on three separate stages. The main platform featured a 172-foot tall video screen that curved and continued into the floor.

The Reputation tour is scheduled through November, with shows in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. The U.S. dates include stops in Chicago, Atlanta, New Orleans and East Rutherford, New Jersey.

See the full setlist below, and tell Us which song you’re most excited to hear live!

1. …Ready for It?

2. I Did Something Bad

3. Gorgeous

4. Style

5. Love Story

6. You Belong With Me

7. Look What You Made Me Do

8. End Game

9. King of My Heart

10. Delicate

11. Shake It Off

12. Dancing With Our Hands Tied

13. All Too Well

14. Blank Space

15. Dress

16. Bad Blood

17. Should’ve Said No

18. Don’t Blame Me

19. Long Live

20. New Year’s Day

21. Getaway Car

22. Call It What You Want

23. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

24. This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things

