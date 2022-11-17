Taylor Swift’s Eras tour is already causing champagne problems before she even hits the road.

The “All Too Well” songstress, 32, announced earlier this month that she was embarking on her first concert tour in nearly five years, leading more than 3 million eager fans to register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale. (The Verified Fan program is a lottery system that allows music fans to secure concert tickets before the general on-sale date.)

Ticketmaster’s presale began early on Tuesday, November 15, as lucky fans who received a code waited in virtual lines for hours with the hope of purchasing a coveted ticket. As Swifties waited their turn, several became frustrated after meeting technical difficulties.

“MY TAYLOR CODE ISNT WORKING. WTF,” Busy Philipps tweeted on Tuesday, noting she had attempted to input the personalized Verified Fan number she received to no avail. “This truly sucks. Also, I used the link from the text just on a desktop. Aghhhhh.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 43, further noted that the website had “kicked her out” of the virtual queue when her code didn’t work. “YO! @TMFanSupport, my code ISN’T working! It says it’s invalid. WTH,” she wrote in a second Twitter message. “I have ONE JOB AS A MOM — to get these tickets — and you have ONE JOB as Ticketmaster! To give people working codes!!!!”

Ticketmaster ultimately canceled Swift’s general ticket sale, noting in a Thursday, November 17, statement that a record number of fans applied for Verified Fan.

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” a tweet from the ticket agency read on Thursday.

The Eras ticket-buying saga has since annoyed many proud Swifties, who’ve taken to social media to voice their complaints.

“Just a girl … On hold with @ticketmaster … trying to get @taylorswift tickets,” Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote via Instagram on Thursday, referencing Julia Roberts’ Notting Hill monologue.

Charisma Carpenter, Rebecca Gayheart and Selma Blair all commiserated with the 45-year-old Wolf Pack actress’ quest. Blair, 50, even replied: “Oh. No. If YOU are waiting there’s no hope for mortals. ❤️”

The Grammy Award winner, who has yet to address Ticketmaster drama, announced her Eras tour on November 1 during an appearance on Good Morning America, revealing the concert would take a “journey through the musical eras” of her career — past and present. The first leg of the tour kicks off in Glendale, Arizona, in March.