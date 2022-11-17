He’s perfectly fine! Joe Jonas isn’t surprised tickets to ex Taylor Swift’s Eras tour are in high demand — but he’d still love to purchase a pair for wife Sophie Turner.

“That’s a great idea,” Jonas, 33, told E! News on Wednesday, November 16, after being asked if attending the 32-year-old pop star’s concert would be a good gift for his wife. “She’ll love that.”

The Folklore artist announced she would be going on tour for the first time in four years on November 1. After tickets officially went became available on Tuesday, November 15, Ticketmaster revealed that they were experiencing massive outages following what the company called a “historically unprecedented” number of fans trying to find a way into one of Swift’s concerts.

Jonas, for his part, told E! on Wednesday that while the high demand for Swift’s tour is “expected,” he hopes that he and the Game of Thrones alum, 26 — who are both self-proclaimed Swifties — will be able to attend the show.

“I’ll get in line now,” the “Burnin Up” singer quipped, adding that he’s “really bad with numbers and dates” but does enjoy surprising Turner — with whom he shares 2-year-old daughter Willa and a newborn baby girl — whenever he can.

“I did a pretty good job with that,” Jonas explained. “You pretend you’re somewhere else in the world, you’re on FaceTime and hiding that you’re on the plane. I’ve gotten away with that before.”

Prior to his relationship with the Barely Lethal star, Jonas was romantically linked to the “Shake It Off” songstress herself in 2008. After a few months, however, the pair called it quits when Jonas allegedly broke up with the Pennsylvania native during a 27-second phone call.

Following their split, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer called the “Year 3000” musician out during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2008, where she revealed details surrounding the infamous breakup.

The Jonas alum, for his part, addressed the allegations via his Myspace at the time, claiming he tried to speak with his ex after their initial call. “For those who have expressed concern over the ’27-second’ phone call … I called to discuss feelings with the other person. Those feelings were obviously not well-received. I did not end the conversation,” he wrote. “Someone else did. Phone calls can only last as long as the person on the other end of the line is willing to talk. A phone call can be pretty short when someone else ends the call.”

The Devotion actor has since been rumored to be the inspiration behind a slew of Swift’s popular songs including “Last Kiss” from 2010’s Speak Now, “Holy Ground” from 2012’s Red and “Mr. Perfectly Fine” from the album Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which served as a rerelease in 2021.

In 2019, the 11-time Grammy winner returned to Ellen and admitted her regret over putting the DNCE singer on blast.

Jonas has since said that the pair are “friends,” and everything is “all good” between the exes, with Swift echoing his sentiment by sending a gift to the Camp Rock star and England native after they welcomed daughter Willa in 2020.

After his split from the Evermore crooner, Jonas dated Camilla Belle, Gigi Hadid and Ashley Greene before getting together with Turner. The pair met in 2016 and tied the knot three years later. Swift, meanwhile, was linked to Calvin Harris, Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles and Tom Hiddleston before meeting her current beau, Joe Alwyn, in 2016.