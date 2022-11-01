Meet her at midnight? Four years after her Reputation tour, Taylor Swift just announced that she is hitting the road once again!

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!),” Swift wrote via Instagram after sharing the big news on Good Morning America on Tuesday, November 1. “The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can! ”

She also revealed the different openers across the 27-date tour; “Feeling like the luckiest person alive because I get to take these brilliant artists out on tour with me: @paramore, @radvxz, @phoebebridgers, @girlinred, @whereismuna, @haimtheband, @gracieabrams, @gayle and @owennmusic. I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming 🥰.”

The “All Too Well” singer, 32, first hinted at a tour coming up when she made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 24.

“I think I should do it,” Swift responded when asked by Jimmy Fallon if she was thinking about doing a tour. “I should do it … when it’s time, we’ll do it.”

The news of her tour comes right after the 11-time Grammy winner dropped her 10th album, Midnights, on October 21.

In under 24 hours, her new album broke streaming records on Amazon, Spotify and Amazon. Swift has already sold over one million copies of Midnights in the U.S., marking the first time since 2017 that an artist sold one million records in its opening week.

The album contains thirteen songs, created alongside record producer Jack Antonoff, which the pop icon describes as a “collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows.”

“Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely,” Swift explained on Instagram the day of Midnight’s release. “Just like Midnights. Which is out now.”

In a surprise turn of events, the Pennsylvania native released seven new songs three hours later, calling the deluxe album Midnights (3am Edition).

“Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour,” Swift shared via Instagram at the time. “However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I’m calling them 3am tracks. Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do From The Vault tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now. 🌌.”

The songwriter is currently in the process of re-recording her earlier albums because it will allow her to own the songs’ original recordings.

In 2019, Swift announced to the public that she wanted to perform a medley of hits through the decades at the AMA’s and perform her music in her documentary, however, the executives of Big Machine Label Group, Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun, would not allow it.

“Scott Borchetta told my team that they’ll allow me to use my music only if I do these things: If I agree to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I’m both legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun,” the “You Belong With Me” singer shared in an emotional message on Tumblr.

She continued: “I feel very strongly that sharing what is happening to me could change the awareness level for other artists and potentially help them avoid a similar fate. The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished.”

So far, Swift has re-recorded two albums, Fearless and Red, however, she plans to keep releasing more.

“When I created [these songs], I didn’t know what they would grow up to be,” the All Too Well: The Short Film director explained in an interview with Billboard in December 2019. “Going back in and knowing it meant something to people is actually a really beautiful way to celebrate what the fans have done for my music.”