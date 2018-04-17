Baby, let the games begin! Taylor Swift is ready for her Reputation world tour to kick off.

The 28-year-old Grammy winner took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 17, to express her excitement over her upcoming stadium tour. “The tour’s about to start and I’m so excited, I’m so excited, I’m so excited,” she gushed on her Instagram Story after showing off VIP ticket boxes for the event. “I miss you guys.”

Swift has been pumping up fans via Instagram for many weeks as she continues to prepare for her fifth world tour, which will begin in Glendale, Arizona, on May 8.

The “I Did Something Bad” songstress shared a snapshot of herself being lifted in the air by her backup dancers on April 11, alongside a caption from the track. She has also posted photos of her band members taking the stage to gear up for the highly anticipated tour.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in March that Camila Cabello will open for Swift. The “Delicate” crooner confirmed the news via Instagram shortly afterward, also noting that Charli XCX will join the tour as well.

As for Swift’s beau of nearly one year, Joe Alwyn? An insider exclusively told Us in December that the 26-year-old actor will support his love for a few stops.

“[Taylor’s] gonna be on tour soon and Joe will be there and she realized there’s no point in not living her life,” a source said of the couple, who only recently began stepping out together in public. “All her friends know abbot their relationship anyway. She feels confident int heir relationship and Joe really loves her. She really thinks he might be the one.”

