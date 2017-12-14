King of her heart! Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, will join her for a few stops on her upcoming Reputation world tour, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

“[Taylor’s] gonna be on tour soon and Joe will be there and she realized there’s no point in not living her life,” a source tells Us of the couple, who have only recently begun stepping out together in public. “All her friends know about their relationship anyway. She feels confident in their relationship and Joe really loves her. She really thinks he might be the one.”

The insider adds to Us that Swift, 28, has enjoyed keeping her relationship with the British actor, 26, private: “She loves that he is confident and has his own career. She also likes that he doesn’t seek attention and is low-key.”

Life on the road may come easily to Alwyn, as he has already been supporting the Grammy winner during her worldwide performances on the Jingle Ball tour. He also traveled last year while promoting his war film Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

Alwyn previously supported the “End Game” songstress from backstage at the Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, December 8. “Taylor had her own private party backstage at MSG tonight before the show. She arrived at MSG via an inside garage with her boyfriend Joe,” a source told Us. They were later spotted holding hands after leaving the venue.

Two days later, Swift and Alwyn watched Ed Sheeran perform during a second Jingle Ball show. Fans captured videos and photos of the couple slow dancing in the crowd.

Swift and Alwyn’s romance made headlines in May. They are “very much in love,” an insider previously told Us.

