Taylor Swift was spotted holding hands with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, in NYC after he supported her backstage at Jingle Ball on Friday, December 8.

The Grammy winner, 27, wore a plaid mini with matching jacket and studded booties while her beau was dressed in jeans, a dark sweater and bomber jacket as they stepped out in midtown Manhattan on Friday night.

As Us Weekly exclusively reported, earlier in the evening the British actor, 26, was backstage at Madison Square Garden to support the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer before her performance at Z100’s Jingle Ball.

“Taylor had her own private party backstage at MSG tonight before the show,” a source told Us. “She arrived at MSG via an inside garage with her boyfriend Joe.”

Swift, who hasn’t been spotted with Alwyn since the summer, was in a good mood, according to a second source. “Everyone was having a great time and Taylor was beaming,” the source said. “But it was completely cornered off. No one saw. They cleared every hallway for her to enter and leave.”

The couple were joined backstage by several of Swift’s pals, including Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, Jack Antonoff, Dear Evan Hanson‘s Ben Platt, and Ed Sheeran, who performed “End Game” with her onstage.

News of Swift’s romance with Alwyn broke in May. “They have quite a low-key relationship, which Taylor likes,” a source told Us at the time. She previously dated Thor star Tom Hiddleston, splitting in September 2016 after just three months.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!