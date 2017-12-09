Relationship goals! Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, supported her as she performed at Z100’s Jingle Ball in New York City on Friday, December 8, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

The singer, 27, made her big return to the stage for the holiday concerts and a source confirms to Us that Alwyn, 26, was backstage at Madison Square Garden during the show.

“Taylor had her own private party backstage at MSG tonight before the show,” a source tells Us. “She arrived at MSG via an inside garage with her boyfriend Joe.”

The second source adds: “Taylor didn’t walk the carpet. She didn’t do any press either.”

They were also photographed inside a car leaving together after the event. The couple haven’t been spotted in public together since the summer. “Everyone was having a great time and Taylor was beaming,” the source says. “But it was completely cornered off. No one saw. They cleared every hallway for her to enter and leave.”

The British actor wasn’t the only celebrity to show the “Delicate” singer love Friday night. Other stars that hung out with Swift included BFF Ed Sheeran (who performed “End Game” with her onstage), Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Jack Antonoff and Ben Platt. Camilla Cabello and Swift’s dressing rooms were right next to each other.

Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise, 11, introduced Swift before she took the stage. Lindsay Lohan was also spotted backstage at one point.

Swift and Alwyn’s romance first made headlines in May. “They have quite a low-key relationship, which Taylor likes,” a source told Us at the time, adding that they are “very much in love.”

