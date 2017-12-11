Showing off! Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, showed plenty of PDA at Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball in London on Sunday, December 10.

After taking the stage to perform her new songs including “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Gorgeous,” the Grammy winner, 27, found the Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk actor, 26, in the audience during her close friend Ed Sheeran’s set. Naturally, fans pulled out their smartphones and cameras to take photos and videos of the couple, who rarely step out together in public.

MY CAMERA SUCKS BUT MY LIFE DOESNT pic.twitter.com/cZ1f886RBz — kris (@allltooswift) December 10, 2017

TAYLOR AND JOE ARE SWAYING WHILST ED SINGS PERFECT pic.twitter.com/PWKUGpqp2c — crystal (@swiftsmicheIe) December 10, 2017

“THEY LITERALLY SLOW DANCED TO ALL EDS SONGS WITH THEIR ARMS AROUND ONE ANOTHER AND JUST KEPT LOOKING AT EACH OTHER AND KISSING,” one excited fan tweeted. Another concertgoer wrote, “TAYOR AND JOE ARE SWAYING WHILST ED SINGS PERFECT.”

“taylor and joe… literally danced to perfect together like excuse me while I go call 911,” a third eyewitness quipped. Another social media user wrote, “TAYLOR AND JOE ARE SWAYING WITH HER HEAD IN HIS F–KING SHOULDER KISSING TO PERFECT I GOTTA … LEAVE THE ARENA.”

Taylor and Joe Alwyn watching the Jingle Bell Ball together💗💗💗 A post shared by Taylor Swift Updates (@taylorswift.updates) on Dec 10, 2017 at 2:26pm PST

Taylor singing along to Ed Sheeran at the Jingle Bell Ball in London yesterday ( @stefflondon ) A post shared by Taylor Swift Updates (@taylorswift.updates) on Dec 11, 2017 at 5:45am PST

As thrilled as fans were, Alwyn was just as excited during Swift’s set earlier in the night. The Sun obtained a video of him filming his girlfriend’s “Shake It Off” performance from the sound booth at the O2 Arena. “Joe looked so proud of Taylor as she commanded the stage in front of 20,000 screaming fans,” one witness told the British newspaper. “He couldn’t help singing along throughout her performance and barely took his eyes off her. He seemed completely besotted!”

News of the “Blank Space” songstress and the British actor’s romance first broke in May, though there are reports that they began quietly dating months before then. Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Alwyn was backstage at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, December 8, to support Swift before her performance at Z100’s Jingle Ball.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!