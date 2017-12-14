It might’ve been her birthday, but Taylor Swift gave her fans something else to celebrate too. The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer shared a trailer for her Reputation stadium tour on Wednesday, December 13, announcing that tickets for the North American dates are now available.

“North American dates on sale now! Link in bio,” she wrote on Instagram, along with a clip featuring moments from her recent music videos, as well as highlights from her past performances. Throughout the video, she sang the lyrics “Baby, let the games begin” from her song “…Ready For It?”

The singer turned 28 on Wednesday, and her fans and celebrity friends took to social media to send her sweet birthday messages. Swift responded to the love by sharing a photo of herself on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball in London and thanked people for their support in the caption. “I love you guys so much,” she wrote. “This was a photo @paul_sidoti took at @capitalofficial Jingle Bell Ball in London a few days ago.”

She continued: “I couldn’t have asked for a better year, all thanks to you. Thanks for all the birthday wishes. Can’t wait to see what 28 will be like. See you on tour 😄.”

The “Gorgeous” singer announced the first round of dates for the tour in November, following the release of her album Reputation. The tour will be kicking off in May 2018 in Glendale, Arizona, and will continue through the summer, until the last tour stop in Arlington, Texas, on October 6, 2018. Tickets went on sale to the general public on Wednesday, but fans had the opportunity to purchase tickets earlier through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program starting on December 5.

Watch the trailer for Swift’s upcoming tour above and for the full list of tour dates, click here.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!