Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift announced the first round of dates for her Reputation stadium tour on Monday, November 13, three days after the release of her highly anticipated sixth album of the same name.

The tour kicks off at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on May 8, 2018, and will travel to stadiums across North America throughout the summer before concluding at A&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on October 6. The stops include the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California; MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Rogers Centre in Toronto; and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, December 13, though fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance via the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program. Registration is currently open and continues until Thursday, November 28. Additional dates will be announced at a later date for the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

The 27-year-old singer’s latest album includes the hit singles “Look What You Made Me Do,” “…Ready for It?” and “Call It What You Want.” She returned to the stage for the first time in months on the November 11 episode of Saturday Night Live.

See the full list of tour dates below!

May 8 – University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

May 12 – Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

May 19 – Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

May 22 – CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington

May 25 – Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

June 2 – Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

June 30 – Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky

July 7 – Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

July 10 – FedEx Field in Washington, D.C.

July 14 – Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

July 17 – First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

July 21 – MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

July 28 – Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

August 4 – Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

August 7 – Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

August 11 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

August 14 – Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

August 18 – Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

August 25 – Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

August 28 – Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

September 1 – U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

September 8 – Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

September 15 – Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

September 18 – The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri

September 22 – Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

September 29 – NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

October 6 – AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

