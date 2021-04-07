Dissecting it all. Taylor Swift released another song from the vault on Wednesday, April 7, and fans are already hooked.

“Mr. Perfectly Fine” is set to appear on Swift’s re-recording of Fearless. The song, written by the 31-year-old singer, was coproduced by Jack Antonoff, who also provides background vocals on the track.

From the moment the breakup anthem was released, fans began to dissect the lyrics via social media.

“But that was when I got to know Mr. ‘Change of heart,’ ‘Mr. Leaves me all alone,’ I fall apart / It takes everything in me just to get up each day / But it’s wonderful to see that you’re okay,” the 11-time Grammy winner sings in one verse.

Many Swifties were quick to point out that “change of heart” could be a reference to Joe Jonas, who the artist dated in 2008. Following their split, she famously called him out during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, claiming that she won’t “remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds.”

Jonas, 31, later responded to the comment in a statement posted to his MySpace. “For those who have expressed concern over the ’27 second’ phone call, I called to discuss feelings with the other person,” he wrote at the time. “Those feelings were obviously not well received. I did not end the conversation. Someone else did. Phone calls can only last as long as the person on the other end of the line is willing to talk. Anytime you are in a relationship for any length of time there are going to be issues.”

However, it was the last part that fans are now pointing out: “Sometimes they resolve, other times they lead to a change of heart; this was the case recently.”

The pair have since made up and are friends — so much so that she’s rumored to have sent Jonas’ wife, Sophie Turner, a baby gift in July 2020.

Other avid listeners noticed one line of the chorus that could allude to Swift’s ex Jake Gyllenhaal.

“Hello, Mr. ‘Perfectly fine’ How’s your heart after breaking mine? / Mr. ‘Always at the right place at the right time,’ baby,” the Pennsylvania native sings in the chorus. “Hello Mr. ‘Casually cruel,’ Mr. ‘Everything revolves around you’ / I’ve been Miss ‘Misery’ since your goodbye and you’re Mr. ‘Perfectly fine.'”

“Casually cruel” was also used in Swift’s 2012 hit, “All Too Well,” which was believed to be written about the Academy Award nominee, 40, who she dated in the fall of 2010. “You call me up again just to break me like a promise / So casually cruel in the name of being honest,” she belted on the Red track.

Regardless of who the song was written about many years ago, Swift has been dating Joe Alwyn since 2017.

The full album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), will be released on Thursday, April 9.