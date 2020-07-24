Sleuthing Swifties! Taylor Swift fans are determined to decipher the lyrics on her new album, Folklore, and the fandom thinks one line is a nod to her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas.

On the track “Invisible Strings,” Swift, 30, sings, “Cold was the steel of my axe to grind / For the boys who broke my heart / Now I send their babies presents.”

Fans began speculating that the cryptic lyric is a reference to Jonas, also 30, who is expecting his first child with his wife, Sophie Turner.

“‘Boys who broke my heart / now I send their babies presents’ is 100% about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and the evolution of that friendship and the only person who can change my mind is @taylorswift13,” one fan tweeted.

Another user wrote, “What presents did you send @joejonas, Taylor?!” while a third fan added, “Taylor swifts still writing lyrics about joe jonas 12 years later makes me feel at home.”

One Swiftie reflected on how Jonas and the “Delicate” singer’s relationship has evolved over the years.

“If in 2008 someone told me that in 2019 Joe Jonas would sing a bit of Lover by Taylor Swift on tik tok, and in 2020 Taylor Swift would refer to Joe Jonas’s baby in her new song ‘For the boys who broke my heart / now I send their babies presents,’ I would laugh at em #folklore,” the user tweeted.

The pair dated from July 2008 until they called it quits in October of that year. One month later, Swift famously called out Jonas for breaking up with her over the phone.

“[Joe] is not in my life anymore, unfortunately. That’s ouch. … Someday I’m gonna find someone really, really great who’s right for me,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in November 2008. “When I find that person that is right for me … he’ll be wonderful. And when I that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”

However, the exes are now on better terms. The Jonas Brothers member was spotted dancing during Swift’s “Me!” performance in May 2019 at the Billboard Music Awards hours before he wed Turner, 24. Us Weekly confirmed in February that the couple are expecting their first child together.

Swift admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2019 that she regretted mentioning Jonas on the show 11 years prior.

“That was too much. That was too much. I was 18. Yeah. We laugh about it now, but … that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there,” the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer said at the time.

Swift began dating Joe Alwyn in May 2017. Fans have also speculated that the Harriet star, 29, cowrote two songs on Swift’s Folklore album under the pen name William Bowery and inspired songs including “Invisible String.”

The fandom has good reason to obsess over the minor details. The “Shake It Off” singer revealed during a live chat via YouTube on Friday, July 24, that she included Easter eggs on the album.

“One thing I did purposely on this album was put the Easter eggs in the lyrics, more than just the videos,” Swift — who recorded the project during the coronavirus quarantine — explained. “I created character arcs and recurring themes that map out who is singing about who.”