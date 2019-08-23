



All her lovers! Taylor Swift is no stranger to penning brutally honest songs about love and heartbreak. In honor of her latest album Lover’s debut, there is no better time than now to take a look back at the lyrics the Grammy winner has written about her famous exes.

Though Swift has since admitted her regret calling out Joe Jonas on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2008 after their breakup, her song about the “Sucker” crooner lives on. She released “Better Than Revenge” in 2010, which includes direct digs at Camilla Belle — the actress Jonas began dating shortly after his split with Swift.

“She’s not a saint and she’s not what you think / She’s an actress, whoa / She’s better known for the things that she does / On the mattress, whoa,” she sings.

Swift’s summer romance with Tom Hiddleston in 2016 seemingly provided inspiration for her song “Getaway Car” from 2017’s Reputation. The song details the story of a fling that was destined to end, as she sings: “I knew it from the first Old Fashioned, we were cursed / We never had a shotgun shot in the dark / You were drivin’ the getaway car / We were flyin’ but we’d never get far.”

The most blatant example from Swift’s catalog of music is “Dear John,” a track that has no fear in directly calling out John Mayer. Swift, 29, and Mayer, 41, dated for three months and collaborated on the 2009 song “Half of My Heart.”

Swift’s “Dear John” includes the lyrics: “I see it all now that you’re gone / Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with? / The girl in the dress, cried the whole way home, I should’ve known.”

Mayer told Rolling Stone in 2012 that he was “really humiliated” by the Pennsylvania native’s track. He eventually released “Paper Dolls,” a song that seemingly referenced their former relationship, in 2013.

Swift’s Lover was released on Friday, August 23.

