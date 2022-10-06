Jonas, party of four! Nearly four months after Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their second daughter together, they’ve adjusted to their new normal with two under 2.

“They’re doing great. Two babies are a lot of work, but they’re doing the best they can,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Game of Thrones alum, 26, and the Jonas Brothers crooner, 33. “They really have become these amazing parents.”

The insider noted that Turner, for her part, is a “very hands-on” mother to her two girls: Willa, 2, and their 2-month-old newborn, whose name they have not yet revealed.

“They really have become these amazing parents,” the insider gushed. “They’re trying their best to give their girls a normal life and raising them out of the spotlight.”

Jonas and the Do Revenge actress were first linked in 2016 before eloping in Las Vegas three years later. After holding a second wedding ceremony in France in June 2019, they welcomed Willa in July 2020. Their second daughter followed in July.

“It’s what life is about for me — raising the next generation,” the Dark Phoenix star told Elle UK in a May interview about parenting her children. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

She continued: “I used to be so rock ’n’ roll and spontaneous. I’m sure there’s a part of me that’s still like that, deep down. But becoming a mum, you just become way less cool. I’m like an old woman.”

The Camp Rock actor, for his part, has been equally in love with his new role of Dad.

“It’s been amazing,” Jonas gushed during a May 2021 appearance on CBS This Morning. “[Quarantine has given us] forced time at home. I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and [have] my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back.”

While the England native and the DNCE frontman have prioritized their little ones’ well-being, they remain blissfully content as a duo but aren’t ready for baby No. 3 just yet.

“They’re happy as a couple and have only gotten stronger since having children,” the source tells Us, noting the twosome are very supportive of one another’s careers. “They’re really in a healthy space. They’re still very much in love.”