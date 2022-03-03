Ready for round two! Sophie Turner is pregnant with her and Joe Jonas’ second baby — and showing her bump progress while out and about.

Us Weekly confirmed in March 2022 that the Games of Thrones alum, 26, is expecting another little one. She and the Jonas Brothers member, 32, previously welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020.

While the couple have yet to show their toddler’s face via social media, the duo have made rare comments about life with their baby girl over the years.

“I’m so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama,” the England native told her Instagram followers while celebrating her first Mother’s Day in March 2021. “@joejonas and my beautiful baby girl. It’s my favorite job I’ve ever had.”

When asked two months later why she doesn’t post photos of Willa, the actress replied, “She did not ask for this life.”

As for Jonas, the former Disney Channel star called the infant “gorgeous” in May 2021, gushing to Extra, “[Fatherhood has] been amazing. Naps are nice all around.”

Before becoming a dad, the DNCE member became an uncle when Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas welcomed their eldest daughter, Alena, now 8. Their second daughter, Valentina, now 5, arrived two years later.

Nick Jonas most recently became a father when he and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ daughter arrived via gestational carrier. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple captioned a joint January 2022 Instagram statement. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

News broke in February 2020 that Joe and Turner were starting a family of their own. “She’s due in the middle of summer,” a source exclusively told Us at the time.

The couple’s pregnancy came nearly one year after the pair tied the knot in May 2019 in Las Vegas. After their whirlwind nuptials, Turner and Joe wed in front of family and friends in June 2019 in France.

Keep scrolling to see the Dark Phoenix star’s budding belly as she and the “Cake By the Ocean” singer prepare to expand their family.