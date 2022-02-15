Proud parents! While Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have stayed pretty private since welcoming their daughter, Willa, they have given glimpses here and there of life with their little one.

News broke in February 2020 that the Game of Thrones alum was pregnant with her and the DNCE member’s first baby. “[She’s] due in the middle of summer,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

The actress gave birth five months later. “Willa isn’t a family name and isn’t short for anything,” another insider exclusively told Us in July 2020. “[It] is a name they had picked out a while ago before the baby’s arrival.”

While the England native didn’t post any baby bump photos to social media during her pregnancy, she did share throwback shots in December 2020 after Willa’s arrival.

Nearly two years later, Nick Jonas added another mini member to the Jonas family when he and Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed a baby girl via surrogate.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the pair wrote in a January 2022 Instagram statement. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this time as we focus on our family.”

Kevin Jonas was the first of the Jonas Brothers members to start a family. The Married to Jonas alum and his wife, Danielle Jonas, share daughters Alena and Valentina, who arrived in February 2014 and October 2016, respectively.

“I fly home as much as I can,” Kevin exclusively told Us in October 2019 of being a working dad, noting that his little ones are “super supportive” of his career. “Say we have a day off, [I] get up at 5 and fly home, turn it around the next morning, and I’ll be home for 18 hours. There isn’t much of a balance … but at least you’re there.”

Before becoming a dad, the Celebrity Apprentice alum told Us that he was not planning to do “little girlie things” with his child.

Kevin explained to Us in 2014: “I want to go to baseball games with her. Even just time at home — me and her one-on-one while [Danielle] goes to the grocery store or out with her friends. Something to give her a break. She deserves it. … I can’t wait for Daddy days. I can just spend [time] with her by myself.”

His brothers and their wives have posed for many sweet pictures with their eldest two nieces over the years, from Christmas celebrations to birthday parties.

Keep scrolling to read Joe and the Dark Phoenix star’s best quotes about their family since welcoming a little one of their own.