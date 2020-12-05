Blast from the past! Sophie Turner showed off her bare baby bump in throwback photo, five months after welcoming her daughter, Willa.

“Felt like we needed some content on this page… enjoy these throwbacks,” the British actress, 24, captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Friday, December 4.

The Game of Thrones alum cradled her belly in a mirror selfie, wearing a crop top and bear-printed pajama pants. In the photo, her husband, Joe Jonas, lovingly rested his chin on her shoulder.

The X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress shared three other pictures from memories past, including a snapshot of her and Jonas, 31, wearing matching Elvis-style sunglasses after their Las Vegas wedding in May 2019.

Turner posted a photo of the pair surrounded by heart-shaped balloons, one of her with a lemur and another one having drinks outside with friends while petting a cat.

The Barely Lethal star previously shared throwback images from her pregnancy in September. The actress posted two photos of herself in a bikini, displaying her belly, and a third of her wearing pink pajamas with her husband’s hand on her bump.

Since welcoming Willa, the couple have not publicly posted any photos of her, but Us Weekly confirmed that Turner gave birth on July 22.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” the couple told Us in a statement at the time. Us conformed in February that the pair were expecting their first child and “due in the middle of the summer.”

Last month, a source exclusively told Us that the new parents are already thinking about baby No. 2.

“Joe and Sophie are already trying to have another baby,” the insider said. “They are really excited to expand their family. Having the baby has made them really close and want to have a large family together.”

Turner and Jonas started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. The pair tied the knot in May 2019 in Sin City and had a bigger ceremony one month later in France surrounded by friends and family.