Future family of four? Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas already want to give their 4-month-old daughter, Willa, a sibling.

“Joe and Sophie are already trying to have another baby,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They are really excited to expand their family. Having the baby has made them really close and want to have a large family together.”

The couple welcomed their baby girl in July after keeping the Game of Thrones alum’s pregnancy under wraps. “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” the new parents told Us in a statement at the time.

Us confirmed in February that the actress was pregnant with their first child. The English star was “due in the middle of the summer,” an insider told Us at the time.

Although Turner didn’t publicly address her pregnancy, she did show her baby bump on multiple walks with the Jonas Brothers member, 31. Two months after giving birth, she posted throwback photos of her bare belly via Instagram.

The pair picked out their daughter’s name “awhile” before her arrival. “Willa isn’t a family name and isn’t short for anything,” a source exclusively told Us in July.

Earlier this month, Nick Jonas told Entertainment Tonight that he has met the little one. “It’s, you know, Joe and Sophie’s thing to speak about or not, but she’s the best,” the “Jealous” singer, 28, told the outlet.

The Jumanji actor went on to say that he wished their family could be “all together” during the coronavirus pandemic, explaining, “That’s so many families’ wish and dream at the moment. I’m grateful everyone’s healthy and happy. We’ve all been very fortunate, but looking forward to a time when life gets back to hopefully some kind of version of normal and we can spend more time together.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin