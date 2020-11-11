Loving on his new niece! Nick Jonas gushed about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s 3-month-old daughter, Willa, for the first time since her July birth.

“I have [met her],” the “Jealous” singer, 28, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, November 10. “It’s, you know, Joe and Sophie’s thing to speak about or not, but she’s the best.”

Nick added that he wished his family could “all be together” amid the coronavirus pandemic, explaining, “That’s so many families’ wish and dream at the moment. I’m grateful everyone’s healthy and happy. We’ve all been very fortunate, but looking forward to a time when life gets back to hopefully some kind of version of normal and we can spend more time together.”

Joe, 31, and the Game of Thrones alum, 24, were “delighted” to welcome Willa in July, they confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly at the time.

A source exclusively went on to tell Us that the infant’s name “isn’t a family name and isn’t short for anything” but “is a name they had picked out a while ago, before the baby’s arrival.”

Prior to Willa’s arrival, Nick became an uncle in 2014 when Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas welcomed their now-6-year-old daughter, Alena, followed by Valentina, 4, two years later. The youngest hilariously had a hard time accepting Nick’s relationship with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kevin, 33, revealed during a Late Late Show With James Corden appearance in March 2019.

“At first, it was a little rough going,” the Married to Jonas alum explained at the time. “Every time [Chopra Jonas’] hand would go around, and [Nick] was holding Valentina, she would just push it off. It just became an on-going joke. I’m not sure Priyanka loved it at first, but they’re cool.”

Nick chimed in, “[Valentina’s] very territorial.”

As for him and the Quantico alum, 38, Nick told Guy Raz in a December 2018 interview that he “definitely” wants to have kids with Chopra Jonas. “I think that’s a real dream,” he gushed.