Memory lane! Sophie Turner posted throwback photos from her pregnancy two months after welcoming her and Joe Jonas’ first child.

The Game of Thrones alum, 24, captioned her Sunday, September 27, Instagram uploads with emojis of a pregnant woman, hearts and the sun. In two of the three photos, the actress’ baby bump was on display in a green bikini while she played with a dog and lounged poolside.

In the last sweet shot, the English star wore a striped top while Jonas, 31, reached out to cradle her stomach.

Us Weekly confirmed in July that the couple had welcomed their infant, a daughter named Willa. “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” the couple told Us in a statement at the time.

The news came five months after Us confirmed that the Dark Phoenix star was pregnant and “due in the middle of summer.” While she and the Jonas Brothers member did not publicly speak about their baby-to-be, Turner showed her budding belly on multiple walks with the Arizona native.

The Emmy nominee wed Jonas in Las Vegas in May 2019 following the Billboard Awards.

While Diplo live-streamed the couple’s first surprise ceremony, Turner wished that “no one had known,” she told Porter Edit at the time. “I think at some point I would have had to stop saying ‘fiancé,’ but … marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that’s how it should always be. It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever.”

She went on to say that she didn’t feel like the Camp Rock star’s wife “yet,” explaining, “I don’t know how I feel. I mean, I feel good, obviously. But it happened so recently that I’m just kind of floating at the moment.”

The following month, she and the former DNCE member tied the knot in front of family and friends at the Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, a commune in Provence, France.