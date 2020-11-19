The sweetest! Sophie Turner reveals a new tattoo in honor of her daughter, Willa, and it’s as chic as ever.

In an Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 18, the Game of Thrones alum, 24, debuted the fresh new ink in honor of her and Joe Jonas’ first child. While displaying a cool black tee that reads “Get Your Emotions In Motion,” she holds her wrist up to showcase a little letter “W” underneath the “J” she got in honor for her hubby.

It’s no surprise that it’s as sleek as her other designs. After all, Turner is no stranger to sentimental body art. Last July, she and the Jonas Brother got matching tats to commemorate their late dog, Waldo, just days after his accident. The tattoo was of an intricate, detailed rendering of the pup’s face.

The couple has gotten many tattoos together. Sometimes they’re matching and other times, they’re not! For instance, they both got designs in honor of their grandfathers, but while his was a picture of his grandpa’s face, her’s was just the letter “G” written on her pinky. Probably our favorite joint one they’ve done is a Toy Story reference. On Jonas’ wrist reads, “To infinity,” and on Turner’s, “& beyond.”

At this rate we wouldn’t be shocked if Jonas soon showed off a “W” tattoo to match Turner’s!

The new ink debut comes just days after Willa’s birth date was revealed via a piece of Jennifer Fisher jewelry. On Sunday, November 15, the English beauty shared a selfie on Instagram, showcasing a gold necklace with “22.07.20.” engraved on it. “Thank you @jenniferfisherjewelry,” she captioned the post.

Turner and Jonas announced that they welcomed their baby girl on July 27. “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” the couple told Us Weekly in a statement at the time.

