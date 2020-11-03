Celebrity Tattoos

From Magazine Covers to the Red Carpet, Check Out 7 Times Stars Tricked Fans With Fake Tattoos

By
7 Times Stars Tricked Fans With Fake Tattoos: Pics
Clockwise from left: Cara Delevingne; Billy Porter; Cate Blanchett. David Fisher/Shutterstock; Gregory Pace/Shutterstock; Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Hollywood’s hottest love to get inked, so they frequently pay visits to the industry’s most sought-after artists to upgrade their canvases. But occasionally, celebs change things up by teasing fans with temporary designs that disappear just days after their debut.

From the red carpet to the covers of glossy magazines, the biggest names in television, film and music love to keep Us on our toes with faux designs. FKA Twigs, Cara Delevingne and Cate Blanchett are just a few stars who’ve tricked their followers with temporary tats through the years.

The Kardashians are also no strangers to fake ink. In 2017, Kendall Jenner covered V Magazine sporting a gigantic tattoo of snakes on her leg. Three years before that, the supermodel’s sister, Kylie, surprised fans with a gun tattoo on her rib cage, created by a friend with a sharpie.

This year in particular, Us Weekly’s come across a number of terrific temporary tattoos, one that we discovered on Instagram and the other, on the red carpet. Just two days ago, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski posted an Instagram photo showing off a fake lower back tattoo of her nickname, “EmRata,” in lowercase script. It was effortlessly cool, but it’s likely that the Gone Girl actress didn’t want to commit to the design full-time.

And the second was Billy Porter’s Critics Choice Awards’ look, which the Pose star debuted on January 12, 2020. The 50-year-old complemented his teal gown with temporary butterfly tattoos that colorfully decorated his arms and chest.

Keep scrolling to check out some of the most unforgettable temporary tattoos debuted by stars over the years.

