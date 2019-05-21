So it looks like Sophie Turner spoiled the end of Game of Thrones back in 2018.

Last June the British actress debuted new ink courtesy of tattoo artist Lauren Winzer. The design was an image of a direwolf, the emblem for House Stark. Underneath was the phrase “the pack survives.”

Now that that series finale has aired we know that this little sentence was a major spoiler. Out of all the deaths and downfalls of so many characters, the Stark pack not only survived, but thrived.

At the time people speculated that she was giving something away, angering the same devoted fan base that’s now petitioning for season 8 to be rewritten. She addressed this when she appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, deflecting from season 8’s plot and pointing out that it’s actually a quote from season 7.

“While I was getting it done people advised me not to because it looked like I was giving everything away, but I wasn’t,” she told the talk show host when. “It’s just a quote from last season. But everyone figures the pack really does survive, but it’s just a moral that I like to live by.”

Now that Bran is on the Iron Throne, Sansa is Queen of the North, Jon Snow rejoined the Night’s Watch and Ayra is exploring beyond Westeros, we know that isn’t necessarily true.

GoT-themed tattoos were quite common amongst the cast. Not long after Turner, Maisie Williams got “No one” written in red on the back of her neck at Bang Bang in NYC. Of course, this quote refers to her character’s journey to becoming part of the Faceless Men.

A few months later, Emilia Clarke showed off her “MOD” — A.K.A. Mother of Dragons — wrist design by Dr. Woo. “Made sure this mamma ain’t NEVER forgetting her babies,” she wrote in the comment.

