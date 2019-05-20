The Game of Thrones series finale may have left some — okay, many — disappointed. But we have to admit it wasn’t without some fantastic moments.

One of these came when Sophie Turner’s character Sansa respectfully decided not to bend a knee to her brother Bran and instead took her place as Queen of the North. With this significant character development came a totally new hairstyle we’ve never seen on the oldest Stark sister, as Cosmo reported.

Sansa’s hair changed throughout the seasons, mirroring whoever she was around at the time. But when she was crowned Queen of the North, she wore her hair long straight hair down, unlike anyone else.

We know there’s meaning behind this slight change because Turner has spoken in the past about the importance behind each look. “There’s always a pattern,” she told Refinery29 back in 2017. “It’s never random.” She continued to point out that the character is often mimicking those around her. “When she’s Cersei’s prisoner and she’s kind of absorbing all her manipulative techniques, it’s reflected in her hairstyle. And when she’s finding the spirit of Margaery in herself, she wears her hair like Margaery.”

This minimal nod did not go unnoticed by the Twitter sphere, many speculating that this new look is proof she’s finally discovered her true self.

“For the first time, Sansa’s hair is her own,” tweeted @fantasyreader5. “Sansa’s hair is usually copying what she saw other people do as a political statement. Now, in her own power, her hair is simply hers. She no longer needs to imitate anyone.”

“Anyone remember the theory of Sansa’s hair changing to reflect her enemies or the person she was learning from in that season?” asked @allysonbfarmer. “Her hair was completely down and undone when she was crowned. She doesn’t have anything else to learn.”

Hairstyles have always played a major role in the HBO series. Khaleesi’s braids grew to represent her strength on the battlefield, while Arya Stark kicked off season 8 with a look that was a nod to her father, Ned. And Cersei’s long golden locks were chopped off to shame her in season 5.

So it’s no surprise Sansa finally had her self discovery emphasized with a hairstyle.

