With the Game of Thrones series finale only days away, we’re equally excited to see how it ends and sad to see it go. As we anticipate how fate of the Mad Queen, Jon Snow, Sansa and all the rest, we’re tiding ourselves over with some fun GoT-inspired beauty and fashion products. Because what better way is there to cope with an ending than with a little retail therapy?

Like the rest of the world, a few beauty brands have become obsessed with the show along the way and have shown the love in many ways — from gentle hints that suggest a tie to Westeros to full-on, limited-edition collections in collaboration with the HBO hit.

Urban Decay launched a Game of Thrones makeup collection back in March that may be just as epic as season 8. Inspired by the Seven Kingdoms and the strong women who are a part of them, the line includes lots of cosmetics like lipstick and eye liner, as well as totally new goodies like a sword-shaped brushes and a 3-D eyeshadow palette that opens up into the Iron Throne.

Another equally playful launch is the Game of Thrones HBO merch available at stores like Target. With fun insider sayings like “I drink and I know things” scrolled across tanks and super cute fits, any level fan can get in on these tops and sweats.

The fashion selection continues with Adidas, which collaborated with the show to launch a sneaker collection earlier this year. While the technology may be for comfort and performance, the sleek styles that represent the different houses are all about appearance.

Also, popular jewelry brand Alex and Ani have multiple charm items that are so chic you’d never know they were themed at first glance. From necklaces to rings to the brand’s classic charm bracelets, anyone can find something they like in this super cool collection.

From beauty must-haves to stylish accessories, keep scrolling to see our top Game of Thrones-inspired beauty and fashion picks.